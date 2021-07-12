Tong Chong Street Market Hot & Cold Summer

The popular Tong Chong Street Market is back to bring you both a sizzling hot and an icy cool summer. From July to August, the themed market will feature some of the city’s most popular food and beverage vendors – expect Sichuan-style cold spicy noodles with homemade chilli sauce from Crazy Noodles, vegan smoothies and spicy soba bowls by nüte, hearty Middle Eastern flavours served up by Chickpea, spicy vegan burgers from Big Dill, and more.

For coffee lovers, Hypebeans will be offering their signature coffee, along with a market-exclusive cold brew lemonade to quench your thirst.

Don't forget to also stop by packaged food vendors such as Jacocktails, Mad Jelly Limited, and Anka Taste, or pick up various environmental-friendly products at the Beyond Plastic stall.

When you visit the market, remember to bring your own cups to enjoy a $5 discount at designated stalls. Market-goers are also encouraged to bring their own utensils, but there is also a rental service available if needed.

The market is open every weekday (except for public holidays).