Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Tong Chong Street Market Hot & Cold Summer

Tong Chong Street Market Hot & Cold Summer

Things to do, Markets and fairs Tong Chong Street , Quarry Bay Until Friday August 27 2021
Recommended
Taikoo Place Tong Chong Street Market
1/8
Photograph: Courtesy Taikoo Place
Taikoo Place Tong Chong Street Market
2/8
Photograph: Courtesy Taikoo Place
Taikoo Place Tong Chong Street Market
3/8
Photograph: Courtesy Taikoo Place
Taikoo Place Tong Chong Street Market
4/8
Photograph: Courtesy Taikoo Place
Taikoo Place Tong Chong Street Market
5/8
Photograph: Courtesy Taikoo Place
Taikoo Place Tong Chong Street Market
6/8
Photograph: Courtesy Taikoo Place
Taikoo Place Tong Chong Street Market
7/8
Photograph: Courtesy Taikoo Place
Taikoo Place Tong Chong Street Market
8/8
Photograph: Courtesy Taikoo Place

Time Out says

The popular Tong Chong Street Market is back to bring you both a sizzling hot and an icy cool summer. From July to August, the themed market will feature some of the city’s most popular food and beverage vendors – expect Sichuan-style cold spicy noodles with homemade chilli sauce from Crazy Noodles, vegan smoothies and spicy soba bowls by nüte, hearty Middle Eastern flavours served up by Chickpea, spicy vegan burgers from Big Dill, and more.

For coffee lovers, Hypebeans will be offering their signature coffee, along with a market-exclusive cold brew lemonade to quench your thirst.

Don't forget to also stop by packaged food vendors such as Jacocktails, Mad Jelly Limited, and Anka Taste, or pick up various environmental-friendly products at the Beyond Plastic stall.

When you visit the market, remember to bring your own cups to enjoy a $5 discount at designated stalls. Market-goers are also encouraged to bring their own utensils, but there is also a rental service available if needed.

The market is open every weekday (except for public holidays).

Details
Event website: https://www.taikooplace.com/en/whatson/tcsm
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Tong Chong Street
Address: G/F, One Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers