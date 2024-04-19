Hong Kong
Tosca di Angelo and Tin Lung Heen’s collaboration

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, West Kowloon
  1. tin lung heen and tosca di angelo
    Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
  2. tin lung heen and tosca di angelo
    Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong’s restaurants, Tosca di Angelo and Tin Lung Heen, will be joining forces for the first time ever on April 19 for a four-hands dinner ($2,980 per person including non-alcoholic beverage pairing, $3,980 per person including wine pairing) to celebrate their respective achievements in the 2024 Michelin Guide for Hong Kong. Chef Angelo Aglianó and chef Paul Lau will each showcase their culinary expertise with dishes inspired by flavours of their hometowns. Savour delectable creations such as Busiate Trapanesi with langoustine and trumpet zucchini, double-boiled assorted air-dried seafood, turbot fillet with marinara broth and olives, braised beef chuck tail with tomato purée, and more. Be sure to reserve your spot for this exclusive occasion by emailing restaurantreservation.hk@ritzcarlton.com.

Details

Address:
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West
West Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

