Visit the Square Mile's 'Traditions x Innovations' My Meal My Taste Weekend Market and enjoy a day filled with traditional delicacies and innovative bites. Featuring traditional Hong Kong foods presented in new revolutionised ways, visitors will be able to browse through an assortment of delicious goods like frozen and ready-to-serve Hong Kong egg waffles by Hong Kong Street Eats, a crossover craft beer by Kung Lee Sugarcane Juice and Mak's Brewery, handmade candy by What’s My Mom Cooking, vegetarian shrimp roe noodles by Geb Impact, and more. Visitors are also invited to take photographs by the adorable vintage ice-cream motorbike and signboard photo booth, while enjoying special offers exclusively for the weekend market.