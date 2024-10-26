A rare 'once-in-80,000-years' comet officially named Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3) has been the centre of attention as of late as it's just entered its prime time for viewing. If you're eager to catch the cosmic wonder yourself, the Hong Kong Space Museum has put together some tips for stargazers in town to catch a glimpse of the comet in the coming days.

After sunset, grab your binoculars and head to a clear spot facing west. Keep in mind that the comet will rise higher in the sky with each passing day, but it will also be getting dimmer, so don’t wait too long! If you haven’t spotted this celestial gem yet, check out the Hong Kong Space Museum's Facebook page for the latest updates on C/2023 A3’s position, including its azimuth, elevation, and apparent magnitude at 6.40pm from today to October 26. Happy stargazing!