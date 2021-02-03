Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Tsuen Wan Plaza x Plastic Thing

Things to do Tsuen Wan Plaza , Kwai Chung Until Sunday February 28 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Tsuen Wan Plaza

Take a trip to Tsuen Wan Plaza this CNY where popular local illustrator Plastic Thing has covered a 20-metre-long photo wall with the artist's beloved character 'Wai Sik Mui', which literally translates to 'Gluttonous Sister'. In addition, there will also be two giant installations – a wishing pavilion and a six-metre-tall fortune house filled with gold coins – where you can snap plenty of pics and welcome the new year with Wai Sik Mui.

