Tsuen Wan Plaza x Plastic Thing

Take a trip to Tsuen Wan Plaza this CNY where popular local illustrator Plastic Thing has covered a 20-metre-long photo wall with the artist's beloved character 'Wai Sik Mui', which literally translates to 'Gluttonous Sister'. In addition, there will also be two giant installations – a wishing pavilion and a six-metre-tall fortune house filled with gold coins – where you can snap plenty of pics and welcome the new year with Wai Sik Mui.