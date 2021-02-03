Tsuen Wan Plaza x Plastic Thing
Take a trip to Tsuen Wan Plaza this CNY where popular local illustrator Plastic Thing has covered a 20-metre-long photo wall with the artist's beloved character 'Wai Sik Mui', which literally translates to 'Gluttonous Sister'. In addition, there will also be two giant installations – a wishing pavilion and a six-metre-tall fortune house filled with gold coins – where you can snap plenty of pics and welcome the new year with Wai Sik Mui.
Details
|Venue name:
|Tsuen Wan Plaza
|Venue website:
|www.tsuenwanplaza.com.hk
|Venue phone:
|2417 1709
|Address:
|
4-30 Tai Pa Street, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong