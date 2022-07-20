Hong Kong
Tung Chung Swimming Pool

  • Things to do
  • Tuen Mun
tung chung swimming pool
Photograph: Shutterstock
Seeking inspiration from its surrounding bay area, Tung Chung Swimming Pool has an unique seashell-like design. The materials used in its design not only enhance ventilation throughout the building, but also allow natural sunlight to come into the indoor swimming pool. But if you want to be immersed in nature, head to the outdoor swimming pool where you can see Ngong Ping cable cars passing by, or find a seat on the balcony looking out towards the pool to people-watch and catch the sunset.

Details

Address:
5 Tat Tung Rd, Tung Chung
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.lcsd.gov.hk/clpss/en/webApp/Swimming.do?swpId=38
2109 9107
Price:
Adults - Weekdays $17, Weekends $20, Concessionary - Weekdays $8, Weekends $9
Opening hours:
Daily 6.30am-12pm, 1pm-5pm, 6pm-10pm
