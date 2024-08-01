Subscribe
  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Disneyland, Lantau Island

Turn Up Summer at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Written by Chloe Loung
Advertising

Time Out says

From now until September 1, experience a series of new and exciting summer events at Hong Kong Disneyland – from a Water Play Street Party featuring your favourite Pixar characters to an exclusive adventure show with Mickey, Goofy, Rapunzel, and Russell from Up, as well as Anna’s birthday celebration at the kingdom of Arendelle. Be sure to also check out their magical lineup of summer flavours and delicacies at the restaurants, along with limited-edition merchandise perfect for the scorching heat, such as themed beachwear costumes, portable electric fans, and flip-flops. 

And why stop there? Book a stay at the resort and enjoy an array of activities beyond the park, including the Summer Splash Poolside Party, Moana Poolside Leisure Times, and Ariel’s Royal Poolside Court. Starting from August 9, you can also book the latest Marvel-themed guest room at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel for a true superhero experience. Guests are required to purchase their tickets in advance and have a valid park reservation for their visit. Please refer to the latest arrangements on Hong Kong Disneyland’s official website

Details

Event website:
www.hongkongdisneyland.com/hkdl/turn-up-summer/
Address
Hong Kong Disneyland
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Transport:
Disneyland Resort MTR station

