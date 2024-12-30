Both Hongkongers and international travellers making their way through Hong Kong International Airport can now be abruptly transported back in time to a lawless, gritty corner of our city in the 80s. The filmmakers of Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In have collaborated with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Airport Authority Hong Kong, and other government bureaus to present an immersive exhibition based on the famous movie.

Twilight of the Warriors is a neo-noir martial arts action film that was released in May 2024 and quickly became one of Hong Kong’s highest-grossing domestic films of all time. It was also recently selected to represent Hong Kong cinema at the 2025 Oscars. The movie is set in the dim, dangerous precinct of the old Kowloon Walled City, and this new exhibition has painstakingly recreated sets to give a taste of what life would have been like back then.

Crowned by a double-storey building façade bearing a Kowloon Walled City neon sign, visitors can find various locations that were featured in the film, such as a bing sutt coffee and tea shop, a barbershop, a traditional mom-and-pop store, and more, all accented with knick-knacks and detailed touches that are evocative of Hong Kong in the 80s. There is even a corner resembling one of Kowloon Walled City’s infamous narrow alleys, complete with rusty shutters and so many wires overhead they barely let through the light.

This exhibition at the airport will run until November 20, and then move to the Airside mall in Kai Tak in December.