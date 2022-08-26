Time Out says

Consisting of members Steven, Ruff, Hanz, and Bunny; electronica quartet TYNT has been making the rounds in Hong Kong’s indie music scene. Known for their melancholic and industrial-like sound, TYNT has not only garnered attention from fans of the music genre, but they’ve also been supported and promoted by local record store White Noise Records with the release of their debut album, Symbol in 2020. Celebrating the release of their latest extended play, Dust, TYNT will be holding a live show at KITEC on August 26. Aside from performing new tracks for the first time, TYNT is also inviting indie artists such as duo group Bedroom Party and solo artist Manson Vibes to appear in their show as supporting acts, promoting like-minded artists in the industry and showing concert-goers what Hong Kong’s indie music scene has to offer.



Get your tickets for the live show here.