Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

ÜLife Expo 2023

  • Things to do
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
ÜLife Expo
Photograph: Courtesy ÜLife Expo
Advertising

Time Out says

From August 11 to 14, experience the ultimate summer pet carnival at the ÜLife Expo 2023. Taking place at the AsiaWorld Expo, highlights include a doggy Olympics, UFF Championship Cat Show, an adorable pet fashion show, and a special speed dating event for pets to meet their potential hoomans! What's more, there'll be free pet check-ups and massages, close encounters with rabbits, amphibians, and reptiles; a rare animal specimen exhibition, a showcase of animal paintings by renowned artists, a huge pet supermarket filled with unique products, and much more. Best of all, discounted MTR tickets will be available for attendees and free shuttle buses will be offered to welcome both humans and pets aboard. Whether you're after a shopping spree or just simple fun with adorable animals, this is the place to be. 

Details

Event website:
www.fxspacehk.com/home
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
$10

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.