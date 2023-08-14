Time Out says

From August 11 to 14, experience the ultimate summer pet carnival at the ÜLife Expo 2023. Taking place at the AsiaWorld Expo, highlights include a doggy Olympics, UFF Championship Cat Show, an adorable pet fashion show, and a special speed dating event for pets to meet their potential hoomans! What's more, there'll be free pet check-ups and massages, close encounters with rabbits, amphibians, and reptiles; a rare animal specimen exhibition, a showcase of animal paintings by renowned artists, a huge pet supermarket filled with unique products, and much more. Best of all, discounted MTR tickets will be available for attendees and free shuttle buses will be offered to welcome both humans and pets aboard. Whether you're after a shopping spree or just simple fun with adorable animals, this is the place to be.