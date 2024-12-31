Wan Chai-based Cantonese restaurant Lang’s Cafe is launching a collaborative menu with the Japanese science fiction television franchise, Ultraman. Dating back to the mid-60s, the franchise is centred around the eponymous superhero alien who protects Earth against daunting kaiju – giant monsters – as well as alien threats. During the collaboration, diners will be able to sink their teeth into a wide variety of dishes and drinks decorated with Ultraman and kaiju. Customers can expect to enjoy creations such as Ultraman truffle prawn dumplings ($52), Alien Baltan fried crab claws ($98), Bemstar fried crispy chicken ($198), as well as Ultraman red bean with ice ($48).

Finally, Lang’s Cafe and Ultraman’s collaboration also offers a mini-game for diners to enjoy. A total of 78 kaijus will be hidden throughout the restaurant space, and customers will have a chance to win exclusive prizes if they find provide photographs as proof.



The Ultraman collaboration will be available from now until December 31; reservations for the next month will be released on the 15th of each month. Secure your spots for this retro dining collaboration here.