Uncle Desi's Diwali menus

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
Photograph: Courtesy Black Sheep Restaurants
Black Sheep Restaurants’ delivery-only Indian restaurant Uncle Desi Food & Sons is gearing up for Diwali with Shine Bright Like Uncle, a line-up of sharing menus to keep your hearts (and bellies) full during the festival. The restaurant has created two catering options that can feed groups from as small as six people to as large as a party of 30. The Uncle’s Feast ($598 per person) presents classic dishes like slow-cooked lamb shoulder with ginger and tomatoes, chicken biryani with gravy, mutton seekh kebab, and plenty more. Alternatively, vegetarian diners can look towards Uncle’s Delight ($488 per person), which includes creations like dal makhani, sweet corn chaat, kadai paneer, and others. Guests can place their orders (with 48-hour notice) for Shine Bright like Uncle on Black Sheep Restaurants’ delivery platform, GO from November 5 to 12.

