This November, global online wine retailer Vivino is holding its first-ever offline wine event in Hong Kong. Created in collaboration with Pyjama Hong Kong, the Uncorked Festival will take place at PMQ on November 1 and 2, and is set to offer an abundant range of wines, food offerings, and live entertainment.



During the festival, attendees can gain insight about dynamic wine varieties, sample highly-rated wines, join interactive workshops, and listen to discussions from renowned wine experts. Those who wish to attend masterclasses and workshops will need to register in advance from October 14 onwards on Uncorked’s website.



Single-day passes to the festival cost $98, and two-day passes cost $158. All entry passes are inclusive of a reusable plastic wine glass to use at the festival, as well as five 30ml tasting portions of wine. Want to keep the good times rolling? Be sure to download Vivino’s app to buy additional 30ml or 150ml tasting portions at the festival, or purchase your favourite wines by the bottle or case. Get your tickets now at Pyjamahk’s website.