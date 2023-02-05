Unfold Your Aesthetic Stories at Lee Gardens

Time Out says

To welcome the Year of the Rabbit and support local arts and crafts, Lee Gardens has invited the 'godfather' of traditional Chinese paper art Ming-hang Lau to create a series of festive Installations around Lee Gardens. Step inside Hysan Place's Paper Art Pavilion, where close to 300 paper ornaments in gold, silver, and red are hung to send blessings of peace and prosperity; visit Lee Garden One's Lucky Rabbit Wonderland of Art installation, where a pair of lucky rabbits is ready to leap into the New Year, and see Lee Theatre Plaza's Spring Golden Gates of Golden Times, which pays homage to soaring dragons, clouds of good fortune, and Lunar New Year couplets. There's also a bundle of festivities to join in on to celebrate CNY including the Lunar New Year Cupping Room Pop-up for exclusive festive goodies, a paper lantern-making workshop on Jan 28 and 29, exclusive gifts and dining privileges, and more.