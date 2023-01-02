Hong Kong
UniChristmas at Harbour City

  • Things to do
  • Ocean Terminal Forecourt, Tsim Sha Tsui
Harbour City is honing in on the festivities this year with a whimsical UniChristmas. Get ready for a ride around the Ocean Terminal Forecourt as four unicorns – Dreamy Bubble, Harmony Ocean, Jolly Trinity, and Twinkle Skylar – take you through the Unicorn Merry-Go-Round Paradise. As you enter the fairyland, discover wandering unicorns between specially designed merry-go-rounds, see over 40 glittering Christmas trees in different sizes, including a 10-metre-tall tree, and head over to the Unicorn Merry-Go-Round Palace where Christmas trees and hundreds of sparkling stars hang from the ceiling.

Harbour City is also collaborating with online booking platform Klook to offer a Charity Photography Zone, where visitors can have their photos taken upon a small donation of $40 to the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation. Click here to make a booking.

Address:
Ocean Terminal Forecourt
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

