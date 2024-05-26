Hong Kong
Timeout

Explore a street market around the liveliest area of Causeway Bay

For two consecutive weekends starting from Friday, May 17, the area around Hysan Place in Causeway Bay will play host to the first-ever edition of the Urban Jam Festival. Kai Chiu Road, Yun Ping Road, and Pak Sha Road will be blocked off and fully pedestrianised in order to make way for dozens of stalls with food and cultural experiences. 

Apart from old-school Hong Kong snacks, homegrown farm produce, and local craft beer, look out also for a whisky bar pop-up, a tattoo space to get inked up with flash designs, and live drawing by Hong Kong’s accidental graffiti artist The Plumber King. There are also other experiences such as a blend of contemporary and traditional Shanghai barbershops, bespoke suit tailors, and a display of vintage motorcycles.

To keep the festive mood up, there will be a piano and street band jamming on both ends of Pak Sha Road, as well as a main stage right outside Hysan Place on Kai Chiu Road, where there will be performances from singers, musicians, rappers, and dancers. Don’t forget to check out their free workshops before you leave – our favourite is customising your own tote bags. Pro tip: we’re told you can also bring your old garments for a spot of customisation too.

Catharina Cheung
