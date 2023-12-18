Time Out says

Causeway Bay-based shopping mall Hysan Place has opened #Urbanhood, a new multi-purpose space that houses approximately 40 lifestyle, entertainment, and retail outlets from 120 local and international brands. Against a backdrop of Nordic design elements and an earth-toned palette, #Urbanhood also features bespoke mural art from local artist Bao Ho. The new dining and shopping destination takes over Hysan Place’s basement floors, and is connected to Hennessy Road as well as Exit F2 of Causeway Bay MTR station.

When it comes to food, #Urbanhood houses several popular Asian vendors such as Taiwanese dessert brand Pa-Shih Mesona, Chinese hotpot restaurant The Pot Spot, Korean cuisine specialist 2 Kim’s Kitchen, as well as dessert house Kanmidokoro Kamakura – which is the brand’s first outpost in Hong Kong. In addition to food and beverage vendors, you can also find lifestyle product vendors such as Pop Mart, Slowood, Raze, Tokyoto, and many more.