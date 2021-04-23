V Walk Safari Ad'Learn'tureland

Take a walk on the wild side at V Walk shopping mall as the first Chinese Lego Certified Professional Andy Hung uses more than 800,000 pieces of Lego to build a miniature East African prairie! Aside from an eye-catching interactive Lego Creative Scene, where different lighting, sound effects, and narration will take you through the day and night of the safari, there will also be six giant wild animals built with Lego dotted around the space, including a three-metre-tall giraffe, a vibrantly pink flamingo, a majestic lion, and more.