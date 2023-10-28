Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Vampire Nightmare Halloween Party at Vibes

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Vibes, The Mira, Tsim Sha Tsui
vibes halloween
Photograph: Courtesy The Mira Hong Kong
Advertising

Time Out says

Spend an evening drinking and dancing under the full blood moon at Vibes’ Vampire Nightmare Halloween party. The ghoulish party will allow all attendees to unleash their dark side as they dance the night away to live DJ sets; there will also be a face-painting artist if you want to spook up your appearance. Additionally, Vibes’ Halloween party will hold a best-dressed competition, where winners have the opportunity to score one of two prizes worth $1,888. Want to rest your feet throughout the evening? The party also offers table and cabana packages, which are inclusive of G.H.Mumm Champagne bottles.

Details

Address:
Vibes, The Mira
5/F, The Mira
118 Nathan Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.