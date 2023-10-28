Vampire Nightmare Halloween Party at Vibes

Time Out says

Spend an evening drinking and dancing under the full blood moon at Vibes’ Vampire Nightmare Halloween party. The ghoulish party will allow all attendees to unleash their dark side as they dance the night away to live DJ sets; there will also be a face-painting artist if you want to spook up your appearance. Additionally, Vibes’ Halloween party will hold a best-dressed competition, where winners have the opportunity to score one of two prizes worth $1,888. Want to rest your feet throughout the evening? The party also offers table and cabana packages, which are inclusive of G.H.Mumm Champagne bottles.