Hong Kong
Timeout

Victoria 22

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay
  1. Victoria 22
  2. Victoria 22
Victoria 22 is a multi-functional venue located in the heart of Causeway Bay. With floor-to-ceiling windows that give way to a panoramic view of Victoria Harbour, along with quality tech equipment and a kitchen, the space is ideal for everything from product launches and corporate meetings to pop-ups, photoshoots, exhibitions, and more. 

Address:
22/F, Sugar+
25-31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.victoria-22.com
9683 4949

Christmas Pop-Up Market at Victoria 22

Have yourself a green little Christmas at multi-functional event space Victoria 22's sustainable Christmas Pop-Up. Browse between nine local sustainable brands and fill your shopping basket with items like sustainable candles by Hiraya Scented, planet-based skincare by Aromaa Blendss, accessories by Antonia Y Jewelry, food and wellness products by Greenwoods, and more. It's the perfect way to get your Christmas shopping done early and support local homegrown businesses.

