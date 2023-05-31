Time Out says

Local vinyl record store Vinyl Hero is holding a limited-time exhibition titled Live Record at Whatever. Coffee in Sham Shui Po. Established by Hong Kong's renowned vinyl record collector Paul Au, Vinyl Hero houses over 300,000 precious vinyl records, including classics from The Beatles and Madonna, as well as 80s Cantonese pop.

Held from now until May 31, the exhibition showcases over 300 records from Paul's collection – ranging from familiar movie soundtracks such as Rocky and Star Wars to dance music and Japanese records – welcoming visitors to connect with music while savouring exquisite coffee. And if you're lucky, you might just find the perfect vinyl that speaks to you.