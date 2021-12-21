Vivek Mahbubani: Humour Along My Hairline

Award-winning stand-up comedian, Vivek Mahbubani, will be having his long-awaited solo comedy show at Ocean Park's Applause Pavilion on December 21. As one of Hong Kong's funniest local legends, Mahbubani is widely known for cracking jokes about Hong Kong life in both Cantonese and English. For this upcoming show, the comedian will take you on a laugh-packed journey travelling through his life at different stages of his hairline – from his Indian upbringing in a predominantly Chinese community to genuine battles with his health despite laughter being his best medicine. Tickets are available on livenation.hk, so grab yours now!