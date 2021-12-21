Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Vivek Mahbubani: Humour Along My Hairline

Vivek Mahbubani: Humour Along My Hairline

Things to do Ocean Park Hong Kong , Wong Chuk Hang Tuesday December 21 2021
Recommended
Live Nation
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation

Time Out says

Award-winning stand-up comedian, Vivek Mahbubani, will be having his long-awaited solo comedy show at Ocean Park's Applause Pavilion on December 21. As one of Hong Kong's funniest local legends, Mahbubani is widely known for cracking jokes about Hong Kong life in both Cantonese and English. For this upcoming show, the comedian will take you on a laugh-packed journey travelling through his life at different stages of his hairline – from his Indian upbringing in a predominantly Chinese community to genuine battles with his health despite laughter being his best medicine. Tickets are available on livenation.hk, so grab yours now!

Details
Event website: https://www.livenation.hk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Ocean Park Hong Kong
Address:
Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong

Transport: MTR Ocean Park Station.
Price: $398

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers