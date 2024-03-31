Vivienne Westwood afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Time Out says

The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong collaborates with legendary British punk fashion brand Vivienne Westwood to create the Vivienne Westwood Blooming Elegance Afternoon Tea, as a celebration for the brand’s latest 2024 Spring Summer collection. The hotel’s culinary team has put together a menu full of vibrant hues to match the new collection, such as pandan and coconut verrine, white chocolate mousse with strawberry sakura, and pistachio macarons. The Vivienne Westwood-inspired afternoon tea also features savoury morsels like ocean prawns in a chrysanthemum jelly dome cake, and beef pastrami with horseradish tartlets topped with raspberry cream.

All guests will get to enjoy a personalised one-on-one styling services at Vivienne Westwood stores, a 20 percent discount on selected clothing and handbags, as well as a 10 percent discount on standard-priced items like jewellery and watches, or limited-edition items.