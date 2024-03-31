Hong Kong
Vivienne Westwood afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, West Kowloon
ritz carlton afternoon tea
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
Time Out says

The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong collaborates with legendary British punk fashion brand Vivienne Westwood to create the Vivienne Westwood Blooming Elegance Afternoon Tea, as a celebration for the brand’s latest 2024 Spring Summer collection. The hotel’s culinary team has put together a menu full of vibrant hues to match the new collection, such as pandan and coconut verrine, white chocolate mousse with strawberry sakura, and pistachio macarons. The Vivienne Westwood-inspired afternoon tea also features savoury morsels like ocean prawns in a chrysanthemum jelly dome cake, and beef pastrami with horseradish tartlets topped with raspberry cream. 

All guests will get to enjoy a personalised one-on-one styling services at Vivienne Westwood stores, a 20 percent discount on selected clothing and handbags, as well as a 10 percent discount on standard-priced items like jewellery and watches, or limited-edition items.

Details

Address:
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West
West Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Mon-Fri $818 for two, Sat-Sun and public holidays $868 for two

Dates and times

