Time Out says

Following W Hong Kong’s Soak & Shake @ WET 76 pool party, the hotel is back with another knockout pool party! Taking place on September 30, the ‘W Hong Kong X Corona Sunny Chillout Pool Party’ will provide guests with high-energy sets from DJs Henry Wang, Ma Tai, and Bravo; unbeatable views from the hotel’s wet deck, and free-flow Corona beer! After midnight, guests can head down to Woobar and keep the party going with even more drinks, music, and fun!



Ticket options include the ‘Summer Sippers’ free-flow package ($888/person), ‘The Ultimate Pour’ free-flow package ($988/person), a ‘Sunset Cabana’ free-flow and table package ($8,888/3-5 pax), and a ‘Chillout Lounge’ free-flow and table package ($12,888/6-10 pax). All tickets to W Hong Kong’s pool party are inclusive of entry to the after party at Woobar.



Purchase your tickets for W Hong Kong’s pool party via here. Visit W Hong Kong’s Facebook page and Instagram for more info.