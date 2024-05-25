Hong Kong
W Hong Kong’s Skywet Fest poolside party

  • Things to do
  • W Hong Kong, West Kowloon
The highly anticipated pool party is set to return this May

Get ready for a sky-high party experience at W Hong Kong’s long-awaited Skywet Fest pool party on May 25. Dive into the city’s highest outdoor pool and enjoy unparalleled views, free-flowing booze, and electrifying DJ beats remixed from global tunes. From 8pm to 12pm, unlimited booze will keep you grooving to the DJ’s energetic tunes. If you’re not quite ready to call it a night, you’re also invited to continue the celebration at Woobar after midnight, where you can indulge in more drinks and burn up the dance floor until 2am. 

Four package options are available – the free-flow sparkling wine ($439 per person) and free-flow Champagne ($788 per person) packages include access to the pool party and a special drink. Alternatively, gather your friends and opt for the table packages ($6,888 for six to eight pax; $9,888 for nine to 12 pax) that are inclusive of selected spirits and entry to Woobar’s after-party.

Head to W the Shop for exclusive discounts and purchase your tickets today.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with W Hong Kong

