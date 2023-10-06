Time Out says

Back by popular demand, Wan Chai's famous Blue House turns aglow with 700 hand-painted lanterns to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. The lanterns will be lit from 6pm to 10pm every evening. Visitors can admire the colourful lanterns painted by the Blue House residents, neighbours, and community friends on the buildings, railings, open spaces, and storefronts. Visitors can also participate in a lantern photography contest on October 6 for a chance to win Blue House souvenirs.

Additionally, from now until September 30, various lantern riddles are set up in the Blue House open space. The first five people to guess the most lantern riddles correctly will receive exclusive and exquisite Blue House gifts.