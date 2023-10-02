Hong Kong
Wan Chai Waterfront Carnival

  Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade, Lantau Island
Wan Chai Promenade
Photograph: TA Wan Chai Promenade
Experience the nostalgic vibes at the Waterfront Carnival! Combining the best of local culture, art, music, and technology, the carnival invites visitors to relive the classic charm of Hong Kong's neon era. There will be around 90 booths set up along the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct by Wan Chai's waterfront, offering everything from local delicacies like siu mai and put chai ko (red bean pudding) to snacks from around the world such as Taiwanese street food and Japanese snacks. Visitors can also pair their food with a range of craft beers and other non-alcoholic drinks.

In addition to the culinary delights, the carnival will also host four amazing drone performances (Sept 27-29, and Oct 2) and a special celebration for the National Day fireworks (Oct 1), along with various workshops about traditional arts such as shadow puppetry, paper cutting, and more.

www.waterfrontcarnival.com/
Wan Chai Waterfront Promenade
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

