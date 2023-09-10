Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wayfinder by Dancenorth Australia

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. wayfinder
    Photograph: Courtesy LCSD
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. wayfinder
    Photograph: Courtesy LCSD
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. wayfinder
    Photograph: Courtesy LCSD
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. wayfinder
    Photograph: Courtesy LCSD
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch the international premiere of this kaleidoscopic production

From August to September, LCSD will present the first-ever overseas performances of Wayfinder from Australian performance troupe Dancenorth Australia with a series of fringe activities. As one of Australia’s leading performance art companies, Dancenorth Australia has consistently created exhilarating performances that have captivated their viewers.

Wayfinder was created in collaboration with artists such as three-time Grammy nominated Australian band Hiatus Kaiyote, Japanese-Australian visual artist Hiromi Tango, among others.  Expect a thrilling showcase combined with dance, music, and visual arts, featuring eye-catching elements, including sound and light-emitting ‘pearls’ that will be pre-set in the auditorium. Be dazzled by colourful props and large-scale set pieces by the Australian community, including hand-woven knit cords made from second-hand yarn that the dancers are incorporating in their movements. It is an amalgam of sensory nature, connection and community. Wayfinder is way more than just a dance performance. 
 
In addition to the dance performances, a series of extended activities are tailor-made for the community to participate in. Take part in a knitting workshop that allows you to craft yarn bracelets and decorate the Tsuen Wan Town Hall, join the tour backstage for a closer look at the show’s stage elements, and engage in a dance workshop with Dancenorth’s artists. 

Come and join the extraordinary journey. Purchase your tickets for Wayfinder on URBTIX.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with LCSD

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/dancenorthaustralia
Address:
Hong Kong Cultural Centre
10 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.