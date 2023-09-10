Time Out says

From August to September, LCSD will present the first-ever overseas performances of Wayfinder from Australian performance troupe Dancenorth Australia with a series of fringe activities. As one of Australia’s leading performance art companies, Dancenorth Australia has consistently created exhilarating performances that have captivated their viewers.



Wayfinder was created in collaboration with artists such as three-time Grammy nominated Australian band Hiatus Kaiyote, Japanese-Australian visual artist Hiromi Tango, among others. Expect a thrilling showcase combined with dance, music, and visual arts, featuring eye-catching elements, including sound and light-emitting ‘pearls’ that will be pre-set in the auditorium. Be dazzled by colourful props and large-scale set pieces by the Australian community, including hand-woven knit cords made from second-hand yarn that the dancers are incorporating in their movements. It is an amalgam of sensory nature, connection and community. Wayfinder is way more than just a dance performance.



In addition to the dance performances, a series of extended activities are tailor-made for the community to participate in. Take part in a knitting workshop that allows you to craft yarn bracelets and decorate the Tsuen Wan Town Hall, join the tour backstage for a closer look at the show’s stage elements, and engage in a dance workshop with Dancenorth’s artists.



Come and join the extraordinary journey. Purchase your tickets for Wayfinder on URBTIX.