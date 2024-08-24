Swire Properties and Liverpool Football Club (LFC) have teamed up to bring the 'Welcome to Anfield – The LFC Experience' to Cityplaza from now to September 1. Transforming the 2/F Atrium and Centre Bridge into Anfield Stadium, the exhibition immerses visitors in the heart of Liverpool football. Test your aim, agility and footwork through three interactive games, with exclusive LFC souvenirs up for grabs for Cityplaza Live+ members. Don't miss the LFC Pop-Up Store and the 'Soccer Clinic' with LFC International Academy (Hong Kong) to nurture the younger generation's passion for the sport. Cityplaza will also partner with St. James' Settlement to provide underprivileged families with the thrill of football.