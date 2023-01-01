Time Out says

To celebrate HKSAR's 25th anniversary and promote the development of the West Kowloon Cultural District, the West Kowloon Artour is a free circular bus route that will take the public through various areas of West Kowloon and Sham Shui Po. Available every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday between 2pm to 6pm in July, August, November, December and on January 1, 2023, the bus tour will depart from M+ museum, and stop off at D2 Place, Jao Tsung-I Academy, Mei Ho House, and Nam Cheong Street, before heading back to M+ museum. A great weekend activity to explore different areas of Kowloon.