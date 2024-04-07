Time Out says

Get ready for three weeks of family-oriented fun at the inaugural WestK FunFest! Featuring over 150 outdoor and indoor creative programmes, the FunFest showcases both local and international talents with participatory performances, interactive experiences, multimedia displays, and hands-on workshops held across various venues within the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Aside from the lineup of world-class programmes, Sydney-based design studio Atelier Sisu will also be transforming the Harbourside Lawn East from March 22 with Ephemeral, an award-winning immersive art installation comprised of giant, dreamy bubbles with custom-designed lighting and audio effects.

Tickets for ticketed programs are now available, and updates on free programs will be announced soon. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration of creativity!