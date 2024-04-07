Hong Kong
WestK FunFest

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon Cultural District, West Kowloon
West Kowloon Cultural District
Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District
Get ready for three weeks of family-oriented fun at the inaugural WestK FunFest! Featuring over 150 outdoor and indoor creative programmes, the FunFest showcases both local and international talents with participatory performances, interactive experiences, multimedia displays, and hands-on workshops held across various venues within the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Aside from the lineup of world-class programmes, Sydney-based design studio Atelier Sisu will also be transforming the Harbourside Lawn East from March 22 with Ephemeral, an award-winning immersive art installation comprised of giant, dreamy bubbles with custom-designed lighting and audio effects.

Tickets for ticketed programs are now available, and updates on free programs will be announced soon. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration of creativity!

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.westkowloon.hk/en/westkfunfest
Address:
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

