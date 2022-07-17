Wharf Malls x First Initiative Foundation present Flash Pop-up: Robotic Dinos

Time Out says

From now until July 17, Wharf Malls is partnering up with First Initiative Foundation (FIF) to present Flash Pop-up: Robotic Dinos, featuring 1:1 custom-built robotic dinosaur installations that breathe and roar just like the real thing! At Harbour City, a fearsome 4.6m tall x 12m long T-rex can be found on the Ocean Terminal Deck from now until July 17, while a humongous Stegosaurus that's 3.7m high and 9m long can be seen at Times Square's Open Piazza from now until July 10.

Visitors are encouraged to take pictures with the fascinating creatures and take part in an array of dinosaur-themed activities, such as the Dinosaur Academy with workshops to learn more about dinosaurs; a Dinosaur Hunt to redeem prizes; The Dinos Fiesta to celebrate Father's Day with a free 'Milo Dinosaur' drink, and The Jurassic Adventure - Catch the ‘Stegosaurus Moment’ for a $100 shopping coupon. All proceeds of the activities will be donated to First Initiative Foundation (FIF). Click the links for more info on the activities at Harbour City and Times Square.