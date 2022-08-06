Time Out says

Created by Brian JBS and Phat, members of local hip-hop group 24Herbs, Whats Good Music Awards is Hong Kong’s first hip-hop and R&B oriented awards show,. To be held on August 6, the awards show focuses on celebrating the successes of those in the hip-hop industry by presenting accolades like best male and female artist, album of the year, best single, and 36 more award categories after deliberation by an esteemed panel of judges in the music industry. Along with 400 artists and music groups as attending guests, watch as collaborative performances take place and discover your new favourite artist.



