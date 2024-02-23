Time Out says

This February, one-Michelin-starred modern European-Asian restaurant Whey will be joining forces with renowned Filipino restaurant Metiz for a four-hands dining event on February 22 and 23. The collaboration will see chef Barry Quek of Whey and chef-owner Stephan Duhesme of Metiz combine Filipino ingredients with European culinary techniques and Singaporean heritage.



Guests can enjoy an eight-course menu ($1,988), which will showcase each chef’s unique flair, consisting of Whey and Metiz’s signature bread, along with a selection of Filipino dishes, hot seafood, and main courses. Reserve your spot for this special collaboration on Whey’s website.