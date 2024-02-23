Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Whey and Metiz’s four-hands collaboration

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Whey, Sheung Wan
whey metiz
Photograph: Courtesy Whey
Advertising

Time Out says

Reserve your spots for this highly-anticipated dining event before they’re gone

This February, one-Michelin-starred modern European-Asian restaurant Whey will be joining forces with renowned Filipino restaurant Metiz for a four-hands dining event on February 22 and 23. The collaboration will see chef Barry Quek of Whey and chef-owner Stephan Duhesme of Metiz combine Filipino ingredients with European culinary techniques and Singaporean heritage.

Guests can enjoy an eight-course menu ($1,988), which will showcase each chef’s unique flair, consisting of Whey and Metiz’s signature bread, along with a selection of Filipino dishes, hot seafood, and main courses. Reserve your spot for this special collaboration on Whey’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/whey/metiz-x-whey-four-hands-collaboration-10504039062
Address:
Whey
UG/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@whey.hk

Dates and times

00:00Whey
00:00Whey
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.