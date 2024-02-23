This February, one-Michelin-starred modern European-Asian restaurant Whey will be joining forces with renowned Filipino restaurant Metiz for a four-hands dining event on February 22 and 23. The collaboration will see chef Barry Quek of Whey and chef-owner Stephan Duhesme of Metiz combine Filipino ingredients with European culinary techniques and Singaporean heritage.
Guests can enjoy an eight-course menu ($1,988), which will showcase each chef’s unique flair, consisting of Whey and Metiz’s signature bread, along with a selection of Filipino dishes, hot seafood, and main courses. Reserve your spot for this special collaboration on Whey’s website.
Whey and Metiz’s four-hands collaboration
Time Out says
Reserve your spots for this highly-anticipated dining event before they’re gone
This February, one-Michelin-starred modern European-Asian restaurant Whey will be joining forces with renowned Filipino restaurant Metiz for a four-hands dining event on February 22 and 23. The collaboration will see chef Barry Quek of Whey and chef-owner Stephan Duhesme of Metiz combine Filipino ingredients with European culinary techniques and Singaporean heritage.
Details
- Address:
- Whey
- UG/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington St, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- info@whey.hk
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video