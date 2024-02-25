Whimsical Spring Blossoms at Times Square

Time Out says

Times Square welcomes the Year of the Dragon with its 'Whimsical Spring Blossoms' campaign in collaboration with Canto-pop sensation Panther Chan. The event features four major zones, including the vibrant 'Whimsical Blossoms Knitway' and the elegant 'Pretty Petals Pathway'. Explore Panther's delicate yarn crafts in the ‘Era of the Knit’ and strike the interactive 'Bloom Bloom Drums' for a blooming year ahead. Don't miss the 4.5-meter-tall cherry blossom tree in the atrium, accompanied by knitted floral Instagrammable spots. Additionally, visitors can redeem the Times Square x Panther Chan Blooming Blessings lai see set with unique knitted designs to celebrate the holidays with happiness and prosperity.