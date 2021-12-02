Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Whimsical Wonderland 2021 at Discovery Bay

Whimsical Wonderland 2021 at Discovery Bay

Things to do Discovery Bay Plaza , Discovery Bay Until Sunday January 2 2022
Recommended
Discovery Bay, Christmas 2021
1/3
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
Discovery Bay, Christmas 2021
2/3
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
Discovery Bay, Christmas 2021
3/3
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay

Time Out says

Discovery Bay is cranking up the festive feels this year! Working in collaboration with local illustrator Missquai, the Whimsical Wonderland features a towering eight-metre-tall Christmas tree, gigantic mushrooms, poker cards and other larger-than-life whimsical elements at the DB Plaza; a set of five-metre-tall playful teaware with a Christmas tree and other inviting set-ups over at DB North; along with more seasonal decorations embellishing the coastal Love Locks Promenade – perfect for love birds.

Details
Event website: https://www.visitdiscoverybay.com/en/home
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Discovery Bay Plaza
Address:
Discovery Bay
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers