Whimsical Wonderland 2021 at Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay is cranking up the festive feels this year! Working in collaboration with local illustrator Missquai, the Whimsical Wonderland features a towering eight-metre-tall Christmas tree, gigantic mushrooms, poker cards and other larger-than-life whimsical elements at the DB Plaza; a set of five-metre-tall playful teaware with a Christmas tree and other inviting set-ups over at DB North; along with more seasonal decorations embellishing the coastal Love Locks Promenade – perfect for love birds.