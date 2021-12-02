Whimsical Wonderland 2021 at Discovery Bay
Discovery Bay is cranking up the festive feels this year! Working in collaboration with local illustrator Missquai, the Whimsical Wonderland features a towering eight-metre-tall Christmas tree, gigantic mushrooms, poker cards and other larger-than-life whimsical elements at the DB Plaza; a set of five-metre-tall playful teaware with a Christmas tree and other inviting set-ups over at DB North; along with more seasonal decorations embellishing the coastal Love Locks Promenade – perfect for love birds.
|https://www.visitdiscoverybay.com/en/home
|Discovery Bay Plaza
Discovery Bay
Hong Kong