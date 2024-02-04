Hong Kong
Whisk X Crony's four-hands dinner

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Whisk, Tsim Sha Tsui
whisk and crony
Photograph: Courtesy The Mira Hong KongWhisk's Chef de Cuisine William Lau and Crony's Chef Michihiro Haruta
Time Out says

The Mira’s French-Japanese restaurant Whisk invites chef Michihiro Haruta from Tokyo’s creative modern French restaurant Crony for a four-hands dinner ($1,888, +$580 for four glasses of wine pairing) exclusively available on February 3 and 4. Chef Haruta will work together with Whisk’s chef de cuisine William Lau to present 10 courses, which will be packed with creative flavours using seasonal Japanese ingredients and local produce crafted with modern French techniques. Diners will get to savour dishes like king crab with Kuruma prawn tartlet, pigeon with onions and black truffle, Wagyu pithivier served with sun-dried sausage, and Fukuoka Amaou strawberries with beetroots.

Details

Address:
Whisk
5/F, The Mira Hong Kong
118-130 Nathan Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

19:00Whisk
19:00Whisk
