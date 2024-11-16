Whisky Magazine’s international drinks event, Whisky Live, is returning to Hong Kong from November 14 to 16 at K11 Musea, showcasing over 300 whiskies from renowned brands across Scotland, Ireland, Japan, and the United States, as well as limited whisky releases such as Sakurao Distillery’s single cask single malt whisky.

This year’s festival also marks a special collaboration with the Hong Kong Bar Show, where some of the city’s renowned mixologists will be crafting innovative cocktails. Attendees will also be able to catch an exhilarating music lineup – including DJ Chi Chung, SoulJase, Hyperspace, Gimag, Andy is Typing, and more – along with masterclasses, tasting sessions, entertainment programmes, and explore vibrant food zones with offerings like handmade ice cream, Taiwanese snacks, Thai dishes, and rice crackers topped with sea urchin.



K11 Members will have priority access to Whisky Live on the evenings of November 14 and 15, whereas members of the public can visit the festival on November 16. Tickets to the festival start from $250, which are inclusive of tokens to redeem tasting portions of whisky and a Glencairn whisky tasting glass. Find more details about the festival and purchase your tickets on Whisky Live’s website.