Whisky Magazine’s international drinks event, Whisky Live, is taking place for the first time in Macau this October. The spirit-focused festival will be happening at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort from October 11 to 13 and will feature over 40 exhibitors showcasing exquisite whiskies from around the world.

Attendees will get the opportunity to marvel at limited releases such as the Port Ellen 37-Year-Old, Whiskyfind’s exclusive whiskies created in collaboration with renowned comic creator Chan Uen, and a gorgeous Picasso artwork-inspired collection from Taiwanese whisky distillery Spey. The festival will also host several interactive masterclasses led by whisky industry experts and brand ambassadors such as Danish master distiller Lasse Öznek from Copenhagen Distillery. Additionally, attendees can enjoy live funk, R&B, jazz, soul, and blues performances by talented musicians during each day of Whisky Live 2024.

For those who plan to make a trip out of their visit to Whisky Live 2024, SJM Resorts is offering three different stay packages. Opt for the Silver Day Pass Package ($2,388 MOP) to receive two Silver Day passes for Whisky Live, a commemorative whisky glass, five tasting tokens, and accommodation at Grand Lisboa Palace Macau. Alternatively, the Full Day Pass ($3,788 MOP) will present guests with two Full Day passes to the festival, a commemorative whisky glass, 30 tasting tokens, and accommodation at the Grand Lisboa Palace Macau.



Finally, the hotel group is also rolling out the Limited Whisky Pass Package (from $12,888 MOP and up), which provides guests with two limited full-day whisky passes, a whisky glass, 10 tasting tokens, a Whisky Live Macau-exclusive bottle of Akkeshi Single Malt Blender’s Choice, and a lavish stay at Palazzo Versace Macau or The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel. Entrance to Whisky Live starts from $480, secure your tickets for this inaugural whisky festival on Whisky Live Macau’s website.