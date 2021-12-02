Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right White Christmas Street Fair 2021

White Christmas Street Fair 2021

Things to do, Markets and fairs Tong Chong Street , Quarry Bay Until Sunday December 5 2021 Free
The famous White Christmas Street Fair is finally back! Held for four consecutive days from December 2 to 5, the festive fair will transform Tong Chong Street into 'Santa’s Whimsical Factory', set to immerse visitors in a reimagined Christmas experience inspired by the Taikoo Sugar Refinery. Highlights include a series of themed special attractions, 30 shopping booths featuring local vendors, seasonal handicraft workshops – including neon light twisting, Spanish rock candy crafting, bath bomb building, and upcycled-wood painting – a series of heart-warming performances, as well as mouthwatering food and drinks (takeaway only). 

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/SwireXmasFair
Venue name: Tong Chong Street
Address: G/F, One Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
