White Christmas Street Fair 2021

The famous White Christmas Street Fair is finally back! Held for four consecutive days from December 2 to 5, the festive fair will transform Tong Chong Street into 'Santa’s Whimsical Factory', set to immerse visitors in a reimagined Christmas experience inspired by the Taikoo Sugar Refinery. Highlights include a series of themed special attractions, 30 shopping booths featuring local vendors, seasonal handicraft workshops – including neon light twisting, Spanish rock candy crafting, bath bomb building, and upcycled-wood painting – a series of heart-warming performances, as well as mouthwatering food and drinks (takeaway only).