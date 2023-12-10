Time Out says

The famous White Christmas Street Fair is back! Held across two weekends for the first time ever from November 30 to December 3 and December 8 to 10, the festive fair will take on the theme of Chocoland this year; transforming Tong Chong Street into a mega-size vintage chocolate shop. Highlights include a series of delightful choco attractions and photo spots, choco-inspired treats, shopping booths, carnival games, live performances, and more.