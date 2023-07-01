Wild About Summer at Hong Kong Disneyland

Time Out says

Join Disney and Pixar characters in a series of exciting activities at Hong Kong Disneyland from now until September 3. Catch the new 'Adventure is Out There!' stage show at Adventureland, featuring Mickey Mouse and Goofy in their brand-new stylish adventure-themed outfits; journey to Mystic Point and enjoy spontaneous performances by talented musicians; cool off with beloved Disney and Pixar characters at the Castle of Magical Dreams; and join the Pixar Water Play Street Party as beloved characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Joy and Sadness from Inside Out, Mr. & Mrs. Incredible, Carl and Dug from Up, and many more make a special appearance. To top off the fun, park visitors will also get to enlist in the Toy Soldier Boot Camp, join the Summer Splash Bubble Party, get their hands on new Disney merch, and enjoy plenty of special summer-themed treats – it's going to be one wild and magical summer.

The park will open six or seven days a week from mid-June onwards; please refer to the park calendar for details.