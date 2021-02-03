Windmills of Luck at Mira Place

This Chinese New Year, Mira Place is bringing a vibrant windmill village to hone in on the festivities. Incorporating environmentally friendly materials into more than 200 paper windmills at the Sea of Romantic Windmills and Endless Blessing Windmill Swing, the display adds a touch of colour and elegance to the mall. There's also a 6-metre-tall Fortune Windmill Tower, together with a wide range of CNY shopping and dining promotions up to 70 percent off, as well as mini windmills giveaways on specified dates.