Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Windmills of Luck at Mira Place

Windmills of Luck at Mira Place

Things to do Mira Place , Tsim Sha Tsui Until Thursday February 25 2021
Recommended
Mira Place Windmills of Luck
Photograph: Courtesy Mira Place

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

This Chinese New Year, Mira Place is bringing a vibrant windmill village to hone in on the festivities. Incorporating environmentally friendly materials into more than 200 paper windmills at the Sea of Romantic Windmills and Endless Blessing Windmill Swing, the display adds a touch of colour and elegance to the mall. There's also a 6-metre-tall Fortune Windmill Tower, together with a wide range of CNY shopping and dining promotions up to 70 percent off, as well as mini windmills giveaways on specified dates.

Details
Event website: https://www.miraplace.com.hk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Mira Place
Address: 118-132 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news