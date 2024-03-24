Hong Kong
Wine Wanderlust Festival Brunch at W Hong Kong

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • W Hong Kong, West Kowloon
w hong kong buffet
Photograph: Courtesy W Hong Kong
Treat yourself to a lavish feast this weekend with W Hong Kong’s first-ever Wine Wanderlust festival brunch. This brunch menu will not only please oenophiles with an extensive selection of global wines, but also entices foodies with their range of delectable cuisine. Feast on dishes like jet-fresh chilled seafood, roast Australian Wagyu served from live carving stations, as well as delectable desserts. Most importantly, the brunch experience invites guests to sip on over 40 varieties of red, white, and rosé wines. Wine ambassadors will also be present at W Hong Kong’s brunch to guide guests through their wine tasting experience. Reserve your tables for the Wine Wanderlust brunch by emailing kitchen.hk@whotels.com.

Details

Address:
W Hong Kong
1 Austin Road West
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

