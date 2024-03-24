Wine Wanderlust Festival Brunch at W Hong Kong

Time Out says

Treat yourself to a lavish feast this weekend with W Hong Kong’s first-ever Wine Wanderlust festival brunch. This brunch menu will not only please oenophiles with an extensive selection of global wines, but also entices foodies with their range of delectable cuisine. Feast on dishes like jet-fresh chilled seafood, roast Australian Wagyu served from live carving stations, as well as delectable desserts. Most importantly, the brunch experience invites guests to sip on over 40 varieties of red, white, and rosé wines. Wine ambassadors will also be present at W Hong Kong’s brunch to guide guests through their wine tasting experience. Reserve your tables for the Wine Wanderlust brunch by emailing kitchen.hk@whotels.com.