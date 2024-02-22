Wings in Blossom at Citygate Outlets

Time Out says

Joining forces with talented artisan Jennifer Hung this year, Citygate Outlets presents the awe-inspiring 'Wings in Blossom' garden. Delight in the vibrant 'Garden of Floral Wonders' installation, adorned with lifelike sustainable paper flowers and graceful butterflies – symbolising hope and prosperity – and immerse yourself in the beauty of blooming peonies, orchids, cherry blossoms, and more. You can also create your own unique butterfly on the AI personality test and redeem Cinnabon’s limited-edition butterfly-shaped cookies. Last but not least, don't miss the 'Fortune in Bloom' Rewards and exciting activities like DIY workshops, lion dance parades, and eye-dotting ceremonies as you welcome the new year.