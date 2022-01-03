Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Winter at the Wheel

Winter at the Wheel

Things to do AIA Vitality Park , Central Until Sunday February 20 2022
Winter at the Wheel is the place to be this season! Located at the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and AIA Vitality Park, the three-month fun fest features tons of European carnival games where you can win adorable cuddly toys and an array of photo-worthy installations, making it the perfect weekend activity with family and friends. There'll be changing themes and decorations during different holidays and festivals too, so you've got lots of excuses to visit over and over again. Opening hours and ticket prices vary on different days, click here for more info.

Venue name: AIA Vitality Park
Address: Hong Kong Observation Wheel
8 Lung Wo Road, Central
Hong Kong

Price: $120-$560

