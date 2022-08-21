Time Out says

The Women’s Festival – dedicated to celebrating all things women – is back and it’s inviting guests to Eaton HK to join in on the fun. This year’s theme is centred around ‘a womb’s dialogue’, encouraging audiences to explore the idea of the womb as an organ, source of life-creation, nurturing space, and our common origin.

Stroll through the Moonlight Select pop-up market to support female-owned businesses and NGOs. Learn about the menstrual cycle through interactive exhibitions and take part in workshops that help you with exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor – yass girl you’ll need this, it can help urinary incontinence and make sex a whole lot better! Talks regarding topics such as sexuality, menopause, and motherhood are also available. Attend the Bloody Moon party and unleash your inner moon goddess, there’ll be performances from local musicians to set the atmosphere as you dance and party the night away.

Want to win some makeup experiences from Fenty Beauty? Show up in an Aunt Flo-inspired outfit and impress the organisers to get a chance to win the treats.

Visit the Women’s Festival website for more information and purchase your tickets to the various events here.