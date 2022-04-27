Hong Kong
Timeout

World Bath Bomb Day with Lush

  • Things to do
  • Online, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Lush bath bomb
Photograph: Courtesy Lush
Time Out says

First awarded the trademark for bath bombs in 1990, Lush is celebrating World Bath Bomb Day this year by giving away 100,000 free bath bombs around the world! On April 27 at 10am, simply head to this link and register online by completing a Google form (registration is available on April 27 only). Those who successfully registered will then be able to redeem a free selected bath bomb at specific Lush locations between May 9 to 13, and get a free consultation session so you can find out what bath bomb is the most suitable for your moods and needs.

Lush will also be celebrating online with a fun quiz and an AR experience with an NFT giveaway on its website. They'll even randomly throw in a complimentary bath bomb for those who place purchases on the website on April 27. There's only a limited quantity of free bath bombs available, so don't miss out and bookmark this page now!

Details

Address:
Online
Hong Kong

Dates and times

