Calling all sweet tooths and snack junkies – the inaugural HKTDC World of Snacks is making its debut this July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre!

Divided into six thematic zones – Travel Delights, Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Yummy & Healthy, Party Time, and Snack Bar – the festival will give visitors a chance to relive their childhood memories with nostalgic treats, explore wholesome treats for the health-conscious, and get their hands on fine confections and delectable snacks from all corners of the world, including prawn crackers flown in straight from Japan, famous Taiwan souvenir snacks, Chicago-style Garrett Popcorn, and much more. Additionally, various activities such as a lollipop bouquet and handmade rock candies workshops will also be available for visitors to take part in.

Ticket holders to World of Snacks will also have access to the Hong Kong Book Fair as well as the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, so get ready for a three-in-one experience that will nourish the mind, body and palate.

Opening hours

July 14-19 (Wed-Mon), 10am-8pm; July 20 (Tues), 9am-5pm

Ticket prices

Adult: HK$25; Children: HK$10 (for children under 1.22m tall/ primary school students)

- Free admission for children aged 3 or under and senior citizens aged 65 or above

- Tickets sales and admission stop 45 minutes prior to daily closing time of the Fair

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council