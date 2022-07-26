World of Snacks 2022

Time Out says

Foodies rejoice, HKTDC’s World of Snacks is making its return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre this summer!

Sweep through six thematic zones at the fair – Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Party Time, Yummy and Healthy, Travel Delight, and Snack Bar – and treat your taste buds to exotic snacks from around the world, including Kyoto Uji matcha egg rolls from Yamamasa Koyamaen, old-school classics like Yan Chim Kee’s coconut crunchy and coconut ice pop, delectable sweets, assorted gummies from German gummy bear specialty store Bears and Friends, and plenty more to feast on. When you need a break from all that snacking, take part in workshops where you get to sample and craft Spanish handmade candies and take your creations home.

Held concurrently with the Hong Kong Book Fair and the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, all ticket holders to the World of Snacks will be able to visit all three events on the same day.



Opening hours

July 20-25 (Wed-Mon), 10am-8pm; July 26 (Tues), 9am-5pm



Ticket prices

Adult: HK$25, Children: HK$10 (for children under 1.2m tall or primary school students). Free admission is applicable for children aged 3 or under and senior citizens aged 65 or above. Tickets sales and admission will stop 45 minutes prior to daily closing time of the fair.



Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council