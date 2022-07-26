Hong Kong
Timeout

World of Snacks 2022

  • Things to do, Consumer shows and conventions
  • Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai
  1. HKTDC
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
  2. HKTDC
    Photograph: Courtesy HKTDC
Foodies rejoice, HKTDC’s World of Snacks is making its return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre this summer! 

Sweep through six thematic zones at the fair – Chocolate and Sweet Factory, Oldie Snacks, Party Time, Yummy and Healthy, Travel Delight, and Snack Bar – and treat your taste buds to exotic snacks from around the world, including Kyoto Uji matcha egg rolls from Yamamasa Koyamaen, old-school classics like Yan Chim Kee’s coconut crunchy and coconut ice pop, delectable sweets, assorted gummies from German gummy bear specialty store Bears and Friends, and plenty more to feast on. When you need a break from all that snacking, take part in workshops where you get to sample and craft Spanish handmade candies and take your creations home.

Held concurrently with the Hong Kong Book Fair and the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, all ticket holders to the World of Snacks will be able to visit all three events on the same day.

Opening hours
July 20-25 (Wed-Mon), 10am-8pm; July 26 (Tues), 9am-5pm

Ticket prices
Adult: HK$25, Children: HK$10 (for children under 1.2m tall or primary school students). Free admission is applicable for children aged 3 or under and senior citizens aged 65 or above. Tickets sales and admission will stop 45 minutes prior to daily closing time of the fair.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Details

Event website:
event.hktdc.com/fair/worldofsnacks-en/HKTDC-World-of-Snacks/
Address:
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
1830 670

Dates and times

Buy
